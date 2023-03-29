News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
20 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
23 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million

City of Peterborough Hockey Club given a finishing lesson by students, while captain scores for four the ladies first team

​City of Peterborough’s poor National League form in 2023 continued at Bretton Gate last weekend.

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Action from City of Peterborough (red) v University of Birmingham seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from City of Peterborough (red) v University of Birmingham seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from City of Peterborough (red) v University of Birmingham seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side, who have won just two of seven Conference Midland Division matches this year, were beaten 2-1 at home by University of Birmingham seconds in their penultimate league game of a frustrating campaign.

City are fourth in the 10-team table and that’s the highest they can finish regardless of the result of their final match at St Albans on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a drab first-half City player-coach Gareth Andrew scored with a clever flicked finish after good work from Joe Finding and Matt Goodley to put his side ahead.

Tierney Augustine in action. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tierney Augustine in action. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tierney Augustine in action. Photo: David Lowndes.
Most Popular

But two similar goals gave the visitors the win. Scott Howard’s fine goalline stop from a short corner strike went unrewarded as a Birmingham player pounced on the rebound to equalise.

And goalkeeper Cameron Goodey saved another set-piece strike only to see a visiting player first to the ball to put his side ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finding saw a last-gap set-piece attempt thwarted by a well-placed defender on the goalline.

​City of Peterborough Ladies moved up to seventh in the East Premier Division after a 4-0 win over bottom club Sudbury at Bretton Gate.

Matt Goodley (red) in action for City of Peterborough v Birmingham University. Photo: David Lowndes.
Matt Goodley (red) in action for City of Peterborough v Birmingham University. Photo: David Lowndes.
Matt Goodley (red) in action for City of Peterborough v Birmingham University. Photo: David Lowndes.

Skipper Tierney Augustine scored all her side’s goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They finish their season at second-placed Cambridge University on Saturday.

The East League is scheduled to finish this weekend.

National LeagueUniversity of Birmingham