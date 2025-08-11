City man wants his name alongside the greats of bareknuckle boxing

Martin Reffell (left) in action.

City man Martin Reffell is looking to put his name alongside the bareknuckle boxing greats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38 year-old from Orton faces a fighter he describes as ‘a legend’ of the sport in Bristol next month. He meets James Connelly – currently ranked No 9 in the pound-for-pound lists – over five rounds at Bristol Ice Arena on Saturday, September 6.

Reffell hopes victory will lead to a shot at pound-for-pound No 1 Lorawnt T ‘Smash’ Nelson and says he’s determined to make that fight happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was offered the fight I thought: ‘Wow.’ Reffell enthused. “I’m there with the big boys now! James Connelly is an absolute legend and when I first started to watch bareknuckle boxing I used to look up to people like him, Sean George and Tony Lafferty.

“I have nothing, but respect for James. He has had a lot of top end fights and this is my chance to show what I’m made of. I want to put my name up there with that level of fighter.

“To then get in there with ‘Smash’ would me amazing, but I’m fully focused on James. I have to be. I have had some hard fights against Scott McHugh, Ryan Jett and Rolando Dy and I expect this to be the hardest. We are both coming off losses in world title fights so we are both looking for redemption.”

Connelly was outpointed by Nelson in a re-match last time out and Reffell was beaten by Liam ‘Rocky’ Rees when challenging for the world super-welterweight title in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reffell said: “Liam was really good, but I had to cut a lot of weight. This (middleweight) is a better weight for me.

“I just wasn’t fuelled against Liam. I could have got up (from a sixth round knockdown), but there was nothing left in me. I would have just taken more. I was that drained. This time it will be me at 100%. The engine will be there and I’m ready for all-out carnage.

“I know he can box and fight and it will come down to who wants it the most. I know he has said he wants the knockout, but I won’t let that happen. I’m too stubborn. It’s going to be some fight and afterwards we can have a beer or maybe a shot of vodka depending on how my face feels!”

Promoters BKB describe the show in Bristol as the best show they have staged. It’s topped by Paulie Malignaggi, the former two-weight gloved champion, against Tyler Goodjohn, from Ely.