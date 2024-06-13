City man should be named in the GB Gymnastics Olympic team on Thursday
City man Jake Jarman should have his place in the GB Gymnastics Olympic team confirmed today (Thursday).
It would be a major shock if the 22 year-old from Gunthorpe missed out on a trip to Paris later this summer after his consistent excellence in major competitions in the last couple of years.
Since 2022 Jarman has won one World Championship gold, three European Championship golds and four Commonwealth Games golds.
He has 14 major championship medals in total. He won world gold in the vault.