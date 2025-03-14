Big bouts for the cream of the city's young boxing talent this weekend

Ismael Arif (blue) in action. Photo David Lowndes.

The cream of the city’s young boxing talent compete in the National Youth quarter-finals on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city’s Top Yard Club are hosting the event at the Gladstone Park Community Centre after successfully staging the pre-quarters of the same competition last year.

Top Yard will be represented by Jerry Mike Connors (15) and Ismael Arif (16) while the Peterborough Police Club have Reggie Baker (15), Kian Aragosa (15) and Kyryl Malik (14) in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city teenagers all won Eastern Counties titles to make it to the last eight nationally in one of the most prestigious events on the youth boxing calendar.

From the left, Theo Heriot, Cruzlee Smalley and Eoin McDonagh.

The venue can be found at 927 Bourges Boulevard, PE1 2AN. Doors open at 11.45am with the first fight scheduled for 12,30pm.

Admission to the show is £20 or £10 for under 12s. It’s pay on the door and cash only.

Top Yard are also hosting some supporting bouts on a packed card.

SKILLS BOUTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Police Club sent three young fighters to Southend for skills bouts at the weekend.

These are non-scoring contests for youngsters relatively new to boxing which they use to prove they are ready to step into more competitive fights.

Eoin McDonagh (11), Cruzlee Smalley (11) and Theo Heriot (14) were all in action and all performed well.

It was a first taste of action for Heriot.

Club coach Chris Baker said: “This was a fantastic show for the lads as they get ready for their competitive boxing journey.”