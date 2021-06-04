Baston man will be playing in a World Pool Championship rather than a snooker shoot out in Bretton
Bourne Snooker Club professional Mark ‘Granite’ Gray, from Baston, competes in the World 9-Ball Pool Championships in Milton Keynes which starts on Sunday (June 6).
Gray is a former UK Champion and European Tour event winner, and he’s represented Europe in the annual Mosconi Cup event against the United States.
Gray said: “I’m not expecting too much as I’ve not played a 9-ball comp since a European Tour event in February 2020! Crazy hey! But let’s see how it goes.”
Gray would have competed in the Glo Golf Snooker Shoot-Out this Sunday at the Court Club, Bretton, a Legends Tour event.
Sixteen of the region’s best players will compete for the Mark Housden Trophy and first prize of £400.
Stamford’s former professional Lewis Roberts is the favourite for the one-frame event. Popular local veterans Steve Singh and Vaughan Lutkin are also involved.