Baston man will be playing in a World Pool Championship rather than a snooker shoot out in Bretton

Mark Gray.

Gray is a former UK Champion and European Tour event winner, and he’s represented Europe in the annual Mosconi Cup event against the United States.

Gray said: “I’m not expecting too much as I’ve not played a 9-ball comp since a European Tour event in February 2020! Crazy hey! But let’s see how it goes.”

Gray would have competed in the Glo Golf Snooker Shoot-Out this Sunday at the Court Club, Bretton, a Legends Tour event.

Sixteen of the region’s best players will compete for the Mark Housden Trophy and first prize of £400.