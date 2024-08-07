​Another trip to race in Sydney was Sarah’s prize

Adam Clark.

​PACTRAC aces Adam Clark and Sarah Haslam have qualified for the World Age Group Championships in Sydney, Australia.

​Unfortunately Clark has already given up his place due to family commitments, but Haslam will be travelling Down Under in the New Year. She will have a busy time as she had already qualified for an accompanying Aquabike event in Sydney, along with husband Bill Haslam.

Clark and Haslam were at Emberton Park for a standard distance triathlon (swim 1500m, bike 25 miles, run 6.5 miles) which attracts huge fields with World Championship places at stake.

Clark finished second overall while winning his age group in an impressive 2.03.12, while Haslam finished fourth in her age group in 2:55:00.

PACTRAC men Graeme Kane (2.20.34, age group 9th) and Steve Hope (2.33.40, age group 6th) also took part.

Clark was seventh out of the water, but delivered a speedy transition and was third going into the run. He improved one place, but couldn’t catch former Elite triathlete Edward Castro.

Also at Emberton Park, Paul Jephcott came first in his age group in the half-ironman distance triathlon (swim 1900m, bike 56 miles, run 13.1 miles) in 6.32.53, while Steve Small continued his comeback with an age group second in the standard distance aquabike, and Sophie Robotham raced to an age group third in the sprint triathlon.

Thirteen PACTRAC swimmers joined nearly 700 others in Rutland Water for the 2k, 4k and 8k swims, with Laura Hardy and Dan Bassett choosing the tough 8km swim and winning their respective age groups.