Another major medal for Gunthorpe gymnast and there could be more to come.
Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman has added a bronze to his impressive major championship medal haul.
Jarman was part of the Great Britain team that finished third in the team event at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.
Italy won gold with the host nation collecting silver. GB were the defending champions.
Jarman qualfied for Thursday’s all-around final in third place and he will also compete in the individual vault and parallel bars competitions on Sunday.
Jarman won the vault title in Munich, Germany last year.
Also last year 21 year-old Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Games Gold medals at the same event.