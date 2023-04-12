Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

​Jarman was part of the Great Britain team that finished third in the team event at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.

Italy won gold with the host nation collecting silver. GB were the defending champions.

Jarman qualfied for Thursday’s all-around final in third place and he will also compete in the individual vault and parallel bars competitions on Sunday.

Jarman won the vault title in Munich, Germany last year.