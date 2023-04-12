News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
4 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Another major medal for Gunthorpe gymnast and there could be more to come.

​Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman has added a bronze to his impressive major championship medal haul.

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.
Jake Jarman. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

​Jarman was part of the Great Britain team that finished third in the team event at the European Championships in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.

Italy won gold with the host nation collecting silver. GB were the defending champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jarman qualfied for Thursday’s all-around final in third place and he will also compete in the individual vault and parallel bars competitions on Sunday.

Jarman won the vault title in Munich, Germany last year.

Most Popular

Also last year 21 year-old Jarman became the first Brit to win four Commonwealth Games Gold medals at the same event.

Related topics:Jake JarmanGreat BritainItalyTurkeyGermany