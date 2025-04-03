Andrea on top of the world again and a rapid relay run from Tom

Andrea Jenkins after one of her previous world title wins.

​Andrea Jenkins was on top of the world after winning the over 45 hammer gold at the World Masters Indoor Track & Field Championship at Gainesville in Florida.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC throwing ace recorded a best throw of 44:58m.

Jenkins was the reigning weighted throw world champion, but had to settle for silver this time around after throwing 13.51m. She was beaten by a Ukrainian athlete in a closely fought contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a career total of four World championship golds, Jenkins has been a European Masters champion on eight occasions. She also has a bag full of World and European silvers to her name.

Thomas Preston. Photo David Lowndes.

Dave Brown has previously won four 400m World Masters bronze medals, but stepped up to the 800m this time round.

Brown eased through his over 45 heat with a time of 2:06.80, his fastest 800m in four years. Sadly he was eliminated at the semi-final stage.

OPEN MEETING

PANVAC hosted a throws open meeting last Sunday attracting athletes from far and wide for the outdoors season opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 13 Oliver Badham impressed with a 28.06m javelin throw which placed him first in his age group.

The old guard were also in action and Simon Achurch was the first over 50 in the hammer, discus and shot. Kevin Bates threw 10.01m in the shot, finishing as first over 70.

BIG PB FOR LOUIE

PANVAC youngster Louie Hemmings raced at Milton Keynes in the South of England Under 15 5k Road Race Championship.

Hemmings finished in 9th place with a time of 16:42 which marked a 16- second improvement on his previous best time over the distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RELAY RUNS ​PANVAC finished 30th in the South of England 12 Stage Road Relays at Milton Keynes.

The competition was run with alternate long legs of 8.6km and short legs of 5km.

The team got off to a flying start with Alex Gibbs running the opening long leg in 27:43, with Nathan Bunting only two seconds slower on the 3rd leg.

Thomas Preston ran a storming 14:56 5k on the 2nd leg, which was the 6th quickest 5km leg of the day across the entire race. PANVAC were up with the leaders after Preston’s leg, but inevitably slipped back a little after their tremendous start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.6km legs; Alex Gibbs 27:43; Nathan Bunting 27:45; Archie Faulder 29:21; Simon Fell 30:50; Steve Wilkinson 30:21; Thomas Carlton 31:12.

5km legs: Tom Preston 14:56; Andrew Preston 18:20; Stuart Haw 16:55; Dave Knighton 20:08; Dan Evans 16:30; Oliver Mason 18:47.