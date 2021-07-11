All change in the Peterborough Panthers line-up for Monday meeting against Sheffield as Ostergaard climbs to number one

Chris Harris rides from reserve for Panthers against Sheffield.

Club legend Ulrich Ostergaard has rocketed from reserve to number one in the new set of averages after a stunning two months back with the club.

Teenage ace Jordan Palin has thanked Ostergaard for his help and support in the reserve spot – along with the rest of the Crendon Panthers.

Palin said: “The rest of the lads have been great with me and it’s been brilliant to go out in Heat 2 with Ulrich as he’s been amazing.

“I’m looking forward to the Sheffield meeting and I know we beat them well last time they were here, but we can’t take anything for granted.

“They’ll be keen to do a lot better than last time so we know we have to be on our guard.”

Sheffield include Josh Pickering for the first time after he replaced Justin Sedgmen and key signing Jack Holder is well known to Panthers fans.

Holder has enjoyed a fine season for Sheffield so far and Adam Ellis rode superbly with Harris for GB at the weekend in the European Pairs semi-final.

In the other change to the Panthers riding order Bjarne Pedersen slots in at number five.

PETERBOROUGH: Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Bjarne Pedersen, Jordan Palin, Chris Harris.