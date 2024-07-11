A sensational debut from boy racer Alfie secures a World Championship place

Alfie Nottingham celebrates a great night of Unlimited Banger Racing. Photo Jim Harrod.

​City teenager Alfie Nottingham made a sensational debut as an ‘Unlimited Banger’ racer at King’s Lynn.

​The 16 year-old was the ‘top entertainer’ points scorer on the night which helped his ‘Aftermatch Young Guns’ team to second place in the ‘War of the Worlds’ competition.

Nottingham also scored enough points to get into the top 15 in the ‘Unlimited Banger Entertainer Points’ event which will get him a grid spot for the biggest race in the sport – the Unlimited Banger World of Shale Championship which takes place at King’s Lynn in September.

Although young, Nottingham has plenty of racing experience having raced for almost half of his life in go karts and then Junior Bangers.

Alfie Nottingham delivers a big shot to Dutchman Berend Jan Spijker in the Unlimited Bangers at King’s Lynn. Photo Jim Harrod.

From the age of 11 he has terrorised other juniors the length and breadth of the UK with his reputation only further enhanced after stepping up and racing against the big boys.

Nottingham built a smart Jaguar for his Unlimited Banger debut which was first put into use to ensure he arrived at his school’s prom in style! He raced the car with pace and desire and was an instant hit with a packed crowd.

Nottingham was involved in big skirmishes with lots of top drivers on track including ‘Mad Mob’s’ Nathan Young, former World of Shale Champion Jordan Sharpe and Dutch Supremo Berend Jan Spijker.

His efforts single handedly put the team into second place in the Entertainer Points.

Racing for the main ‘Aftermath’ team was Peterborough big hitter Callum White who put in another great display to help win the entertainer points for the team and he also individually topped the Unlimited Banger Entertainer Points charts.

The next big banger racing event at the Adrian Flux Arena – the home of the KIng’s Lynn Stars speedway team – is on Saturday when the venue hosts a major event, the 2L Banger World Final, plus a 2L event for Saloon Stock Cars.

Adult admission is £20, while OAPS over 65 can get in for £18 and it’s just £7 for juniors aged 12-15 with under 12s getting in free. A family ticket (2 adults & up to 3 juniors) is £50.