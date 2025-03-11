A fine finish in National Final in Cardiff for City of Peterborough Swimming Club

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
City of Peterborough Swimming Club in Cardiff.
City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) finished an excellent fifth in the National Arena Swimming League B Final in Cardiff.

The event ​featured 10 elite teams from across the country. COPS competed against Stockport Metro, Poole, Norwich Swan, Basildon & Phoenix, Camden Swiss Cottage, Blythe Barracudas, RTW Monson, Woking, and City of Coventry A.

The result cemented COPs place as one of the top clubs in the country, no mean feat for a club who recently lost their home base in Peterborough with the closure of the Regional Pool on Bishop’s Road.

In 2019, COPs achieved an impressive ninth-place finish in the National Arena Final, a competition that enables smaller clubs to compete against the best clubs in the country.

COPs head coach Ben Negus said: “Our recent success is a testament to the hard work of its swimmers, coaches, and supporters, reinforcing our commitment to achieving excellence in the sport.”

