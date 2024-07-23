Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sawtry’s Lauren Steadman will defend her Paralympic triathlon title in Paris later this year.

It will be a fifth Paralympic Games for Steadman (31) who raced to golden glory in the Womens PTS5 race in Tokyo three years ago. That was her first Paralympic triathlon race as she’d previously competed in para-swimming events.

Steadman said: “It feels super exciting to be selected for my fifth Games. I am very honoured to fly the flag for British Triathlon and ParalympicsGB again and will do everything within my power to defend my gold medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s just really exciting that if there was a little Lauren who was 14 years old starting her journey again, how proud she would be of the Lauren stepping up to go and race in Paris.

Lauren Steadman.

“I’m very, very excited and I hope that the legacy I can leave behind is not just of great sporting achievements but also that if anyone who dares to believe, dares to dream, they can have the career that they’d love to.”

PTS5 triathletes are affected to a low degree in on leg, a moderate level in both forearms, a high degree in one foot and ankle, or have absence of limbs.