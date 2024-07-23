A fifth Paralympics selection for Sawtry star who will defend her triathlon title in Paris
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will be a fifth Paralympic Games for Steadman (31) who raced to golden glory in the Womens PTS5 race in Tokyo three years ago. That was her first Paralympic triathlon race as she’d previously competed in para-swimming events.
Steadman said: “It feels super exciting to be selected for my fifth Games. I am very honoured to fly the flag for British Triathlon and ParalympicsGB again and will do everything within my power to defend my gold medal.
“It’s just really exciting that if there was a little Lauren who was 14 years old starting her journey again, how proud she would be of the Lauren stepping up to go and race in Paris.
“I’m very, very excited and I hope that the legacy I can leave behind is not just of great sporting achievements but also that if anyone who dares to believe, dares to dream, they can have the career that they’d love to.”
PTS5 triathletes are affected to a low degree in on leg, a moderate level in both forearms, a high degree in one foot and ankle, or have absence of limbs.
The Paris Paralympics start on August 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.