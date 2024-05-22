A brilliant bronze for Oliver as Deepings Swim Club stars shine at top event
Clarke won a brilliant bronze medal in the Boys/Open 11/12 50m breaststroke with a personal best (PB) time of 39.78.
This gives Clarke a ranking in the top 25 in the country. He also reached the final of the 200m Butterfly finishing seventh with a PB of 3.07.51.
Noah Skinner in the Boys/Open 13 age group also had an outstanding championships, qualifying for four finals and recording PBs in them all. He finished sixth in 2.40.97 the 200m backstroke, eighth in the 50m backstroke final in 38.91, 6th in the 100m breaststroke final in 1.24.27 and seventh in the 200m breaststroke final in 3.07.52.
Other Deepings swimmers who made finals included Charlotte Jenkinson in the Girls 14 Years who came eighth in the 200m Butterfly in 2.51.92 and Jacob Briers who qualified for the Boys/Open 16 age group 200m Butterfly final, but was unable to race in it.
James Cash (14 years age group), Lottie Ava Flatters (11/12), Corley Farley (15) and Oliver Shepherd (12) also qualified for the Championships and all recorded personal bests.
Cash competed in the Boys/Open 14 Years 400m Freestyle, finishing 15th overall with a PB of 4.51.99, which took nine seconds off a club record which has stood since 2009!
Cash and Farley both left Corby with a hat-trick of personal bests on their CV. Flatters and Shepherd delivered one apiece.