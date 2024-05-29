Lawson Capes in action.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC finished fourth in their latest East Anglian Track & Field League fixture on the Embankment.

​The highlight of the day was the under 15 1,500m where two top young club prospects Lewis Legge and Louis Hemmings went toe-to-toe.

Legge was running as the A string athlete with Hemmings the B string, and things went to plan with Legge just the quicker of the two in what turned out to be an exciting race.

After a three-man battle, both PANVAC youngsters were beaten by an athlete from Cambridge and Coleridge AC who clocked 4:26.1, to Legge’s 4:26.3 and Hemmings’ 4:27.1

Under 17 Charlotte Smith won the 200m in a time of 27.0, before going on to also triumph in the long jump.

The senior ladies boasted five winners on the track with Holly Aslin and Sophie Badham winning the A and B 100m with times of 12.8 and 13.3 respectively.

Alexa Boole and Nichola Gibson did the same in the 400m with Boole clocking 62.9 to Gibson’s 66.1.

Hannah Taylor clocked 2:42.3 when winning the 800m.

Lydia Church won the senior ladies shot and Elyse Morgan was first across the line in the under 13 200m.

PANVAC’s senior men dominated the 800m with Josh Smith the A winner and Michael Major the B winner. Smith ran 2:02.7 to Major’s 2:05.7.

Sean O’Donnell won the under 17’s 100m in 11.1 with Alphin Hadfield clocking 13.1 for his B victory.

Finlay Smith cleared 1.55m to win the under 15 high jump.

BRITISH MASTERS

Three Peterborough & Nene Valley AC throwers won age category medals at the British Masters Throws Pentathlon at Oxford.

Simon Achurch won the over 45 gold, helped by a 10.51m shot putt.

Andrea Jenkins finished second in the ladies over 45 competition. Jenkins’s best event was the hammer which she threw 42.03m.

The over 70 bronze medal went to Tim Needham.

Sally Pusey was unlucky to just miss out on a medal after placing fourth in the over 55 category.

Jim Gillespie was the sixth over 60.

LAWSON LATEST

Super shot put prospect Lawson Capes took ‘best shot performance of the day’ at the Pickering Memorial International at Loughborough.

Teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal were present and teenager Capes had a great battle with Theo Hanlon from Ireland who threw 17.40m.

But the PANVAC star pulled out a 17.70m and a 17.44m to claim the best two throws of the day.

England coach and Lawson's father Lewis Capes said: ”Lawson was a little sore from last week’s international appearance, but he but came through to fight for the win.”