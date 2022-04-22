Finalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event

21 must-see grassroots sport from Peterborough - including Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club, Peterborough RUFC, Peterborough swimming club and plenty more

Peterborough has a brilliant grassroots sports scene.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:17 am

That’s why it was so difficult to narrow down this gallery of grassroots retro images to just 21 pictures.

We’ve got plenty covered though with historic pictures from City of Peterborough Swimming Club, district league football, Elton Furze Golf Club, Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club and plenty more.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

If you have any retro pics you would like to see published, or you have a team or decade you would like to see covered, email [email protected]

1. Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club

Finalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event Mark Peters, Toby Eldred, Seth Briggs-Williams and Harry Clark.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. David Lloyd Peterborough Club championships

Tennis finalists in the David Lloyd Peterborough Club championships at Thorpe Wood

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Longthorpe Lawn tennis Club players

All smiles for player at Longthorpe Lawn tennis Club.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Finalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event

Finalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
PeterboroughPeterborough RUFC
Next Page
Page 1 of 5