A former football team from Werrington Primary School. BACK: Steven Greaves, Samuel Wilson, Sam Bloodworth, Matthew Newall. FRONT: Bradley Breen, Luca Tocci, Christopher Seery, Liam Reilly

17 great pictures of kids from Peterborough's schools - including Werrington Primary School, Arthur Mellows Village College and Peterborough School - loving their sport

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

By Stephen Thirkill
47 minutes ago

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got a young football team from Werrington Primary School, netball players from Arthur Mellows Village College and Peterborough School and Thomas Deacon Academy amongst others.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Arthur Mellows Village College

An Arthur Mellows Village College team at a netball tournament held at the college.

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Arthur Mellows Village College.

Pictured are the Peterborough School teams during a netball tournament at Arthur Mellows Village College.

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Thomas Deacon Academy

Pictured are the AMVC event leaders with teams from Thomas Deacon Academy during a netball tournament at the college.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Arthur Mellows Village College

Arthur Mellows Village College Year 8 team (back l-r), Reenie Holman, Isabella Oliviero, Chloe Stevenson, Katie Rowe, Corinne Wilding. (front l-r), Megan Bradley, Natalie Ellen, Natalie Smith, Keeley Tipton.

Photo: Paul Franks

