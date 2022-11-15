17 great pictures of kids from Peterborough's schools - including Werrington Primary School, Arthur Mellows Village College and Peterborough School - loving their sport
Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.
It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.
We’ve got a young football team from Werrington Primary School, netball players from Arthur Mellows Village College and Peterborough School and Thomas Deacon Academy amongst others.
If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]