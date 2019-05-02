Only a handful of Lions leaving The Den says Moore

Talk of a massive clear-out at Peterborough Lions following their relegation from the National League couldn’t be further from the truth according to Andy Moore.

The club chairman insists that only a handful of players have announced they won’t be turning out for the club in the Midlands Premiership next season.

Lions forward Marius Andrijauskas is tackled but still gets the ball away against Wharfedale. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“The majority of our squad have said they want to come back and the majority of them we’d love to have back,” said Moore.

“At the moment there are only four of our regular players who I know are leaving - Christian Edbrooke is going off to university in the South West somewhere, Will Nankevill is taking a year off, and Nico Defeo and Conor Gracey are joining Old Albanians.

“The only other possible departure I’ve heard about is Josh Waller probably moving to Canada. He’s been invited to play for a Canadian Premiership club and is actively exploring ways of getting a visa.

“Other than that it’s as you were at the moment.”

Lions president Mick Royal after the Waharfedale game with brothers Tom, Jack and Martin Lewis. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Moore said he fully expects to make some ‘big name signings’ soon.

He said: “We’re close to getting a Tongan international sevens player, we’re talking to a South African prop, and we’ve got our eye on one or two players frpm National One and National Two clubs.

“It’s a busy time for all rugby clubs. Good players are iffing and butting as they take a look at what offers are out there.”

The Lions completed their debut National Legaue Two North season with a 29-0 defeat at Wharfedale in North Yorkshire on Saturday.

Lions' Argentinian scrum-half Franco Perticaro on the run against Wharfedale. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“I was very disappointed that we didn’t score,” said Moore, “because that was the only time we’d been nilled all season.

“But we battled hard and we matched them for long periods, showing once again that when we put our minds to it we are a National League side.

“It was only 15-0 until the last 15 minutes and once again we were complimented by the opposition on our commitment.

“We’ve sampled life at Level 4 and we liked it. We believe that’s where we belong and it’s now about putting a side together to get us back up there and making sure we stay up.”