NETBALL: England player at Wisbech Grammar School

Wisbech Grammar School welcomed the England netball player Nat Panagarry to the school this week to open their brand new outdoor netball courts.

The courts are in the centre of the school campus and a centrepiece for Wisbech Grammar School sport, demonstrating the school’s commitment to girls sport.

The netball teams have been training on the new courts for the past few months and with excellent coaching and training, the teams are starting to see positive improvements to their game across all age groups.

Panagarry, who is the Loughborough Lightning captain, officially opened the courts, and then spent time coaching the girls’ 1st and Under 15 teams and passing on her valuable advice and experience.

In August 2016, she received her first senior international cap for England against Australia!

After cutting the ribbon which officially opened the courts, she said: “Thank-you to everyone at Wisbech Grammar for allowing me to coach your senior netball teams. The girls worked incredibly hard all session, and it was great to see all of them trying new set-ups during match scenarios. I am extremely impressed with the facilities at Wisbech Grammar and of course, the newly laid netball courts are fantastic. I wish the girls the best of luck in their upcoming fixtures”.

Phil Webb, the school’s director of sport, said: “I am incredibly proud of this new facility and the benefit it provides for our netball programme.”