Most of the Peterborough Phantoms players are coming back next season

Peterborough Phantoms have today (May 9) announced that the majority of their treble-winning team from last season will be back for the 2019-2020 campaign.

The following players will be returning for a season in the new NIHL Division One: Tom Norton, Scott Robson, Nathan Pollard, James Ferrara, Brad Bowering, Will Weldon, Jordan Marr, Robert Ferrara, Petr Stepanek, Ryan Bainborough, Callum Buglass, Corey McEwen, Glenn Billing, Taylor Romeo, Martins Susters, Jarvis Hunt, Nathan Long and Ross Clarke.

Also added to the roster is Conor Pollard, twin brother of Nathan. He scored 32 goals for the Phantoms development team last season.

Head coach Slava Koulikov said: “I am really pleased to secure some of the best offensive and defensive lines as well as the best goaltending duo in the league.

“All of them had excellent campaigns and helped us achieve the three trophies.

“We are excited to have them all with us again, as we try to get ourselves set up for another good run next season. It’s a great starting point to have already signed so many players of this calibre.”

Koulikov was especially pleased to retain the services of his three top forwards, import ace Stepanek and linemates McEwen and Susters. They piled up close to 70 goals between them in the regular season alone.

Koulikov added: “They were our best offensive line for much of last season and their efforts helped us to win a lot of big games.

“There’s been a lot of interest in a lot of our players and that is only natural after the success we had. So it’s really good to know all three guys are happy at Phantoms.”

n Phantoms talent Taylor Romeo completed a breakthrough season with an international appearance.

The teenage forward was a late call-up to the England Under 19 squad who beat Scotland in Sheffield last Friday night.