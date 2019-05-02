Young Edwards is in with a chance of netting £50,000

Last week it was Abbi Kendal hitting the headlines after making it through to a Fish ‘O’ Mania final and the good news on the match-fishing front just keeps on coming for our local angling stars.

This week pride of place goes to Tom Edwards who made it through to another massive final.

Nigel Baker.

He won the Maver Mega Match This Qualifier which saw some of the country’s top commercial anglers descend on the Decoy complex bidding for a place in a final which carries a massive £50,000 top prize.

For Edwards it was a day to remember. I said a few years ago this young man was destined for the top and right now I have no reason to change my mind after yet another blistering performance.

He has had some very good results over the past couple of years, but this has to be one of the best so far.

After the match he said: “I have had a red letter day. I drew peg 15 on the Beastie Lake and it was so windy. I just fished feeder and down my edge.

“I started off on the feeder to the island and had two carp in the first half-an-hour. I also fed casters down the edge shallow and had 50lb of F1s in 45 minutes.

“But then it’s gone quiet so I starting feeding micros and corn and never looked back catching some massive carp on double worm until the end of the match to finish with 238lb 14oz which has won the match.

“To say I’m over the moon is an understatement. I still can’t believe I’ve got a shot at £50,000. Roll on the final, l can’t wait”.

Full Result: 1 Tom Edwards, 238lb 14oz; 2 Andy Stepney, 222lb 11oz; 3 S. Collett, 214lb 2oz; 4 D. Taylor, 209lb 2oz; 5 S. Skelton, 185lb 4oz; 6 J. Mackie, 163lb 4oz.

FERRY MEADOWS

The Peterborough & DAA/Ringer Pairs match at Ferry Meadows on Sunday attracted the bream anglers but we’ve still yet to see the best of the action from either lake.

As soon as the weather picks up I am sure we will see a vast improvement in sport.

First place went to Nigel Baker, who was on the Overton Lake and caught a level 52lb on the long range feeder. He also had the pleasure of taking the pairs pay-out with partner Phil Gimbert.

Top three individuals: 1 Nigel Baker 52lb; 2 Jack Eades 39lb 4oz; 3 Steve Ringer 31lb 5oz.

Top four pairs: 1 Nigel Baker/Phil Gimbert 56lb 7oz; 2 Phil and Steve Ringer 31lb 10oz; 3 Alan Andrews/Rob Pullen 27lb 7oz; 4 Richard Linnell/Paul Rayner 17lb 10oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Wet and windy conditions didn’t stop a strong field from putting some very good weights on the scales in the open match on the Magpie Lake at Rookery Waters.

The overall winner on peg one was Stewart Bracey fishing on a small Method feeder across to the far side before switching to his right hand margins on corn and pellet to put 155lb 14oz.

Second was Bob Coulson on peg 33 with 150lb 2oz and third Steve Clark on the next peg with 136lb 2oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn anglers fished round two of their summer series on the Willow Pool at Decoy and Steve Smith made it two wins on the trot with 98lb 1oz from peg 20. Most of his fish fell to dead maggots close in over micros.

Runner-up was Bob Mills from peg 33 with 83lb 10oz and third Chris Shortland with 76lb from peg 15.