Young Capes makes history

A young Nene Valley Harrier is carrying on in his famous family footsteps.

Lawson Capes, grandson of GB shot putt legend Geoff Capes, has just created athletics history by becoming the first 10 year-old shot putter to ever throw over 10 metres.

He achieved the remarkable feat with a huge winning throw of 10.55m when competing in the London Inter Club Challenge meeting at Allianz Park, Hendon, on Sunday.

Lawson is the younger brother of Donovan Capes, who began the year at the top of the UK Under 15 shot putt rankings.

And their dad Lewis was also a top British shot putter before becoming a professional American Football player.

Donovan recently smashed the Under 15 Lincolnshire shot putt record by over a metre at the Lincolnshire Track and Field Championships.

The Bourne Academy student set a new mark of 14.42m, which was a phenomenal performance seeing as he’d only been training for three weeks after suffering a badly broken finger in January, which meant he had to miss the whole of the indoor season.

Younger brother Lawson was in double record-breaking mode at the championships.

He beat his own Lincolnshire Under 11 records from last year in both the long jump, where he set a new best of 3.72m, and in the 80m sprint, where he clocked 11.8secs.

Both are members of Nene Valley Harriers athletics club.

