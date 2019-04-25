Young Alfie creates history by winning a Lonsdale Belt

City boxer Alfie Baker created a piece of Peterborough boxing history at the weekend when he won a Lonsdale Belt.

The 12 year-old from Stanground, a member of the thriving Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club, won the coveted prize at a massive international tournament in Penrith, Cumbria.

Alfie Baker with his belt.

That was the MTK Lonsdale Box Cup tournament which attracted over 500 boxers from all over the world and young Baker won the Under 54kg category.

And he did so in fine style, beating the reigning champion Jake McConnell from Whitby.

Although an underdog up against the champion, Baker wasn’t fazed by the task and was quickly into his stride.

He started really strongly, putting the pressure on McConnell and forcing him onto the ropes with crushing long power shots.

McConnell tried hard to work on the inside with combinations to the head and body but Baker was far too skilful and worked well on his back foot with effective counter punches.

It was a tough but great first round for Baker.

The second round was a much closer affair with both fighters really wanting the win. Baker scored with accurate long shots on the front and back foot while McConnell caught the eye with some neat combinations on the inside.

It was a close round to call so both boxers knew they needed to pull it out of the bag in the last.

And Baker did just that. He stepped it up a gear, dug deep and put in a performance worthy of winning a championship belt.

He cleverly boxed at distance, scoring with long combinations and keeping McConnel at bay to clinch the points win.

Alfie’s dad Chris Baker, the club’s head coach, said; “When the referee raised Alfie’s arm, he was ecstatic.

“Not only did he beat last year’s champion but he also won himself the prestigious Lonsdale Box Cup 54kg Belt to take home and defend next year.

“This is the first for the club and for Peterborough and a very proud moment for the club, Alfie as a boxer and for Vicki and myself as his parents and club coaches.”