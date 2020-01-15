Yaxley bowler Nicky Brett hoping it’s third time lucky in World Indoor Final

Yaxley man Nick Brett will be hoping its third time lucky when he teams up with Greg Harlow in Monday’s (January 20) televised World indoor pairs final at the Potters Resort in Norfolk.

The England pair have been beaten in the last two finals having won the title for the only time back in 2014, so they will be seeking to avenge last year’s defeat at the hands of Scotland’s Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

They have already gained revenge for their 2018 final defeat by Mark Dawes and Simon Skelton having beaten the England duo 8-4, 10-2 in the quarter-finals.

They reached a third consecutive final by edging out Scotland’s Stewart Anderson, the reigning World indoor singles champion, and Darren Burnett 6-3, 6-5 in the semi-finals.

Before the final, Brett has to concentrate on his singles campaign which gets under way tomorrow (January 16) against England qualifier Scott Edwards.

Then on Friday he lines up in the mixed pairs with Wales’ Marion Purcell against Scotland’s Paul Foster and Julie Forrest.