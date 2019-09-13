Write off the wounded Lions at your peril says club chairman

“We’re down, but not out,” that was the defiant message from the Peterborough Lions camp after a traumatic few months.

Lions chairman Andy Moore broke his summer silence to reveal the club lost 14 players following their relegation from the National League last season.

But he’s confident a re-build will secure the club’s future as long as patience is granted.

Lions lost their opening game in the Midlands Premier Division 49-5 at Bromsgrove last Saturday (September 7).

“Having been relegated from National Two last season it was anticipated we would lose some players,” Moore stated. “Admittedly losing so many was a shock, but we are still playing in a league higher than anyone else in the area.

“There aren’t enough good players to replace what we lost, but a rebuild programme has started and we have made good progress with exciting signings including two Tongans and a talented Australian who had been playing in France.

“Other deals are ongoing and we expect more new arrivals in the next two weeks.

“There is a lot of talk around the circuit that we are finished, but the truth is far from that. We are down but not out.”

Lions host Burton in a Midlands Premier Division match at Bretton Park on Saturday (3pm).

Burton were also beaten on opening day, 31-17 at home to Paviors.

Borough are also at home in Midlands Division One to Oadby (3pm) having lost their opening fixture by a point at Old Northamptonians last weekend.