Whincup wins Monday’s Memorial Match

Monday saw the Martin Howard Memorial Match take place on Six Islands Lake at Decoy and as expected there was yet another good turnout this year.

Out in front from peg nine was Roy Whincup with 117lb 3oz. He caught on the Method feeder and later on bomb to the aerator and along the end bank.

Runner-up was Rob Goodson from peg three with 108lb 10oz. He caught big fish late in the match from the margins.

Third was Colin Crisp who caught on paste for 98lb 5oz.

COCK INN

Horseshoe Lake at Decoy has to be one of my favourite lakes on the complex as you can usually put a weight together from almost any peg.

In Sunday’s Cock Inn match on the lake there were good weights everywhere.

Gaining his first win of the season was reigning club champion Chris Shortland, who took 141lb 9oz from peg 14 fishing a small feeder with pellet over to the lilies.

Runner-up on peg one was Gary Sell with 105lb 10oz and third Pete Sanderson with 85lb 4oz from peg four.

DECOY OPEN

The Sunday Decoy Lakes open on the in-form Lou’s Lake was won by Shaun Coaton on hot peg six with a fine 241lb 12oz.

Chris Barley on peg one came next with 157lb 13oz and then came Tom Cummings with 143lb from peg five.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match was fished on both the Six Island and Four Island Pools.

Top weight on Six Islands was newcomer Tom Neil off peg 19. He caught mainly in the margins with paste to net carp and F1s for 161lb 13oz.

Runner-up on this lake was Gus Gausden on peg 25 with 126lb 10oz, then came Roy Whincup on 114lb.

Best on Four Islands was Smug Smalley with 120lb 14oz of carp, F1s and barbel off peg 10. Second from peg eight was Mick King (105lb 12oz) then it was Bob Gray with 88lb 4oz from peg six.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club were on the Kingfisher Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery and it was Mike Smith from peg 11 taking the honours with 34lb.

Runner-up with 24lb was Mike Mohan from peg 14 followed by Alan Jopling with a weight of 15lb from peg two.

JVAC

JVAC fished the Yew Lake at Decoy on Sunday which saw Chris Baldwin top the field from peg 15 with 162lb caught on caster fished shallow to the reeds and a few in the edge late on.

Second was Dave Corcoran with 141lb and third Andy Gausden with 132lb.

ROOKERY WATERS

Rookery Waters Open match winner, and now the new Jay Lake record holder, was Tony McGregor with a superb 251lb 4oz from peg 11.

Runner-up overall and Raven Lake winner was Jimmy Brooks, who caught 147lb from peg five.

Jack Gill was third from peg 26 on Jay with 190lb 8oz.