Veteran ‘Wolfie’ bows out of the World Darts Championships amid controversy over a change of venue

Three-time world champion Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams bowed out of the British Darts Organisation World Championships in the first round last night (January 6).

Adams, who is ranked 23 in the BDO, lost 3-2 to two-time world champion Scott Waites at the O2 Arena after suffering trouble on the doubles.

Adams outscored the 16th seed, but couldn’t finish and it proved costly as Waites won the decisive set 3-0.

Adams had won the first set and battled back to 2-2 as the two aging heavyweights slugged it out.

Adams has been a vocal critic of moving the championships to the Indigo Centre at the O2 from its traditional Lakeside home.

Advance ticket sales have been so poor prize money was slashed at the last minute. Adams said the tickets for the new venue are too expensive.

Adams (63) is the players’ choice to take charge at the BDO.