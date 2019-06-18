Uppingham beat Bourne in dramatic fashion, Market Deeping breeze past Barnack

Uppingham Town survived another dramatic finale to reach the final of the Stamford Charity Cup last night (June 17).

Uppingham smacked a four from the final ball of the match to win their quarter-final tie against King’s Keys earlier this month and last night Alex Ashwin dismissed Tom Bentley from the last ball to clinch a three-wicket semi-final success at Bourne.

Jordan Temple top scored for Bourne against Uppingham.

It was a great final over from Ashwin as Bourne started it requiring just five to win with five wickets in hand, but Sam Evison fell to a superb catch by Jamie Richardson before two dot balls were followed by a wicket to send Uppingham into next month’s final.

Bourne will be disappoinmted to lose after dismissing Uppingham for 112 and reaching 55-0 thanks mainly to Jordan Temple (35).

Uppingham will play Market Deeping in the final after their six wicket win at home to Barnack last night.

James Hook, Josh Smith and Tom Anderson each took two wickets as Barnack were restricted to 130-9. Kieran Judd (58no) and Nick Green (32) did most to see Deeping home.

Bourne are back in T20 semi-final action tomorrow (June 19) when visiting King’s Keys in the Jaidka Cup.

King’s Keys are currently searching for a venue as their Woodlands base is unavailable.

Peterborough Town host Ramsey in the other semi-final at Bretton Gate.

RESULTS

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-finals

BOURNE lost to UPPINGHAM by 3 runs

Uppingham 112 (J. Richardson 42, J. Berry 4-10, T. Bentley 2-36).

Bourne 109 (J. Temple 35, D. Dumford 3-14, C. Hardwick 3-32, A. Ashwin 2-10).

MARKET DEEPING beat BARNACK by 6 wkts

Barnack 130-9 (J. Hook 2-23, J. Smith 2-26, T. Anderson 2-30).

Market Deeping 132-4 (K. Judd 58no, N. Green 32).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, June 19

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-finals: King’s Keys v Bourne, Peterborough Town v Ramsey.