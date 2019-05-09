Under 17 girls excel for Nene Valley Harriers

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers finished in a pleasing third place in the Eastern Young Athletes League fixture at the Embankment track on Sunday.

Conditions were near perfect for track and field, and the Under 17 girls excelled by winning their age group.

Harry Hewitt out in front in the Under 17 boys 800m.

Newcomer Keira Gilman had a successful day winning the 100m and 200m B races. Her winning 100m time of 13.1 was equal to the time run by A race runner-up Katie Calcutt.

Nene Valley completely dominated the middle distance events with Flo Brill winning the A 800m in 2:19.3. Evie Odlin was not far behind as the first B runner home with a 2:22.7 clocking.

Molly Peel took the 1500m honours in a time of 4:54.3 and Olivia Mead won the B race.

Millie Weller and Francesca Fenwick both had a good day with Weller clearing 2.10m for first place in the pole vault. She also won the B high jump.

Action from the Under 15 girls 800m race.

Fenwick dominated the high jump with a 1.60m clearance and finished runner-up in the B long jump.

Danielle Pusey threw a new PB of 31.19 to win the javelin.

There were some fine performances by the Under 17 boys with Will Kong blasting his way to victory in the 400m in a rapid 51.5. He also gained maximum long jump points.

Joe Purbrick ran 13.8 for a good win in the 100m hurdles while George Harrison won the B javelin with 32.93m. Harry Golding was runner-up in the A event throwing 36.97m.

Jason Bogle ran 11.5 in the 100m and 23.9 in the 200m for second place in each event.

At Under 15 level Donovan Capes won the discus with 34.08m and the shot with 14.31m.

Harry Hewitt was first across the line in the B 800m.

Katie Marsh with 4.65m had a good win in the girls Under 15 long jump.

Match result: City of Norwich AC 813pts; Chelmsford AC 639pts; NVH 524pts; Cambridge & Coleridge 487pts; Peterborough AC 394pts; Team Norfolk 313pts; West Suffolk 255pts.