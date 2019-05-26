Ufford Park and Ramsey off the mark after big scores, Stamford win again, Castor and Wisbech beaten, Bourne topple leaders, Market Deeping beat bottom club as overseas star shines

Ufford Park claimed their first win of the Cambs Division Two season in style yesterday (May 25).

A 197-run opening stand brtween Andy Larkin (110) and captain Ross Keymer (78) helped Ufford up to 316-6 in their 50 overs and 4-44 from Sandeep Dahiya ensured opponents Huntingdon were always well off the pace. They closed on 204 all out and a 112-run defeat. Ufford jumped off the bottom into seventh.

Sachithra Perera bagged 7-47 for Market Deeping against Alford.

Stamford Town are riding high in fourth after securing a third win in four matches. Andrew Hulme struck 58 in a 42-run win over Blunham, but Castor are next-to-bottom after they were skittled for just 89 on the way to an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Kimbolton.

There is a suggestion though that Kimbolton bowled with a ball that wasn’t supplied by the Cambs League so a report has been sent in by the umpires.

In Division One Ramsey secured their first win of the season beating Thriplow by 74 runs in a high-scoring contest.

But Wisbech were smashed by title fancies Sawston & Babraham by 242 runs at Harecroft Road. The visitors piled up 365-5 before despatching Wisbech for just 122. Gary Freear (3-36 from 10 overs) bowled well for Wisbech considering the carnage.

Bourne’s impressive run of form in the Lincs Premier Division continued as they helped knock Grantham off the top of the table.

Summer recruit Stephen Crossley (55) and Sam Evison (49) batted best in Bourne’s 201 before Dan Bandaranaike (4-26) starred as the home side collapsed from 142-4 t0 158 all out. Bandaranaike claimed the prize scalp of former Bourne star Carl Wilson for 27.

Bourne are now third 11 points off new leaders Sleaford, while Market Deeping moved clear of bottom club Alford by beating them by 42 runs at Outgang Road.

Deeping overcame early batting problems to post 213-8 with Sam Malton (50 not out) leading the way.

Overseas star Sachithra Perera then took over bagging 7-46 with his leg spin as Alford fell for 171.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 25

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

GRANTHAM lost to BOURNE by 43 runs

Bourne 201 (S. Crossley 55, S. Evison 49, C. Kruger 36, J. Nyumbu 5-51).

Grantham 158 (R. Carnelly 51, D. Bandaranaike 4-26, C. Cheer 2-37, M. Kidd 2-39).

MARKET DEEPING beat ALFORD by 42 runs

Market Deeping 213-8 (S. Malton 50no, C. Gillett 42, J. Morgan 32, A. Sharp 21no).

Alford 171 (A. White 76, S. Perera 7-46).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

THRIPLOW lost to RAMSEY by 74 runs

Ramsey 316-9

Thriplow 242-9

WISBECH lost to SAWSTON & BABRAHAM by 242 runs

Sawston & Babraham 364-5 (M. Hague 112, T. Mises 83, W. Hussain 81, C. Guest 58. G. Freear 3-36).

Wisbech 122 (G Hammond 21no, D. Haynes 21).

Division Two

CASTOR lost to KImbolton by 8 wkts

Castor 89 (B. Purcell 21, H. Atapattu 5-18).

Kimbolton 92-2 (A. Mokhuane 69)

STAMFORD TOWN beat BLUNHAM by 42 runs

Stamford 195-9 (A. Hulme 58, A. Birch 31, B. Peck 22, S. Prentice 20).

Blunham 153 (S. Hussain 56, S. Barrett 3-33, A. Birch 2-19, S. Prentice 2-21, S. Chamberlain 2-23).

UFFORD PARK beat HUNTINGDON by 112 runs

Ufford 316-6 (A. Larkin 110, R. Keymer 78, H. Bell 25no, W. Javed 25, N. Khan 4-62, N. Ahmed 3-57).

Huntingdon 204 (J. Khan 67, S. Ali 33, S. Dahiya 4-44).