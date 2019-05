Have your say

Hosts City of Peterborough claimed the under eight and under 10 titles at the annual Peter Leaton mini hockey tournament at Bretton Gate last weekend.

Spalding won the under 12 event after winning all five matches and scoring 39 goals.

The Bretton Gate surface will now be dug up and replaced by a new pitch more suitable for National League hockey.

City’s mini hockey sessions will now be held at the Queen Katherine Academy in Walton until the new surface is ready.