Two out two in for Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers have completed a double-signing to boost their SGB Premiership campaign.

The city club have this morning (May 21) announced the arrivals of seven-time British champion Scott Nicholls and rising talent Josh Bates.

Josh Bates has signed for Peterborough Panthers.

Nicholls, who rode for Panthers in the sport’s second tier last season, has been released by Wolverhampton after starting the campaign on a short-term deal there.

And Bates has been in electric form in the SGB Championship for Leicester while making a red-hot return to the sport after sitting out the whole of 2018 with a serious back injury.

The new additions will slot into the city side ahead of their home clash against reigning champions Poole on Thursday (May 23) with that meeting followed by an A47 derby clash against King’s Lynn at Alwalton on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).

Ben Barker and Lasse Bjerre, who have both struggled for form and suffered from mechanical issues in the early weeks of 2019, are the two riders axed by Panthers.

Lasse Bjerre has been axed by Peterborough Panthers.

Co-promoter Colin Pratt said: “It’s never nice to have to release riders, but we felt we had to do something.

“I’m confident the fans will be happy to see we are trying to improve things.

“Scott remains a class act and Josh is a battler who always gives his all.

“I inherited a team that had already been built when I came into the club and sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

Panthers have won only one of their five league meetings to date after bowing out of the SGB Premiership Supporters’ Cup at the group stage.