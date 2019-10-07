Troubled Peterborough Lions are docked points after late postponement, Borough beaten after another sluggish start

Have your say

Peterborough Lions suffered the indignity of a points deductions after calling off their Midlands Premier Division trip to Newport (Salop) on Saturday (October 5).

No official reason has been given with a statement on the club website merely stating the game will now be played in November, but the city side suffered a hemorrhage of playing talent following their relegation from the National League last season.

Action from Borough's defeat at home to Rugby Lions. Photo: David Lowndes.

Lions have dropped to the bottom of the table after being hit with a five-point fine ahead of a home game with Nuneaton this Saturday (October 12).

Club chairman and main spokesman Andy Moore is in Japan for the World Cup.

Meanwhile another slow start cost Peterborough Rugby Union Club dear in Midlands Division One at home to Rugby Lions.

Borough trailled 17-5 at the break, but were unfortunate to see two potential tries disallowed.

Rugby Lions have the ball during their game at Peterborough RUFC. Photo: David Lowndes.

The usual second-half rally failed to deliver even a bonus point, although Borough played with pleanty of spirit at Fengate.

Ben Higton, George Offer and Matty Newman scored Borough’s tries. Newman added two conversions.

Borough travel to leaders Syston this Saturday. Syston inflicted a first defeat of the season on Oundle at the weekend.