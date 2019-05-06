Tough trip ahead for Peterborough Panthers

Peterborough Panthers re back in SGB Premiership action tonight (7.30pm) as they make the trip to Swindon.

Panthers have taken four points from their opening three league fixtures, going down 51-39 at Belle Vue in their last outing.

Their trip to Blunsdon promises to be a tough one with the Robins in good form at the start of the season and packing a heat-leader trio of former World Champion Jason Doyle, ex-Peterborough man Troy Batchelor and Polish star Tobiasz Musielak.

There have also been major track changes at the Abbey Stadium over the winter, with the shortened circuit attracting positive reviews for the standard of racing so far.

New averages for May mean a change of riding order for the Panthers, with skipper Hans Andersen – a former Swindon title-winner in 2012 – moving to the No.1 position as he exchanges places with Rohan Tungate.

And Bradley Wilson-Dean moves to reserve alongside Aaron Summers as Ben Barker moves up into the main body of the side.

Panthers team boss Carl Johnson said: “We know it’s going to be a tough meeting as Swindon have a very strong top five who all seem to have clicked.

“But it will be interesting with our change of riding order, and from what we’ve done so far there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be there or thereabouts and be able to put them under some pressure as long we can control their top five.

“Potentially the change at reserve gives us more options, obviously Ben has only had one really good meeting which has put more pressure on Aaron, but now we have both Aaron and Bradley there who are both more than capable of beating most of the riders in the league.

“Aaron has shown that with his performances since he came into the side, and that’s all credit to him.”

SWINDON: Jason Doyle, Dawid Lampart, Tobiasz Musielak, Adam Ellis, Troy Batchelor, Zach Wajtknecht, James Shanes.

PETERBOROUGH: Hans Andersen, Lasse Bjerre, Ben Barker, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Bradley Wilson-Dean.