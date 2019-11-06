Top Yard fighter Freddie is the top boxer in the Anglia region

Top Yard School of Boxing fighter Freddie Brooks is the Anglian champion of the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC).

Brooks (15) won by TKO in the second round against Jamie Mason of Chelmsford ABC and boxed almost punch perfect to gain his win.

Brooks used his height and reach well in the first round and boxed long keeping out of any trouble. He was controlling the bout with his long punches, not allowing his shorter opponent to come inside.

He then upped the workrate in the second round by landing more combinations and the referee stopped the bout as Brooks was beginning to catch his opponent at will.

Fred faces the Southern Counties Champion on Sunday (November 10) for a chance to progress to the quarter-finals of this national competition..

At the same event Junayd Ali (17) came up short and lost on a points decision against Sonny Hardy from Chalvedon ABC. He was up against a very experienced opponent who had competed in nearly 50 bouts, but Junayd caused him all sorts of problems.

Junayd is looking to bounce back from his defeat and feature on Top Yard’s next home show on Sunday 8th December at the Gladstone Park Community Centre..