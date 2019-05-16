Tony a knockout at Wansford

Have your say

Deeping St James fished their first club match of the summer season, which also incorporated the start of their knockout trophy, on the club’s Horseshoe Lake near Wansford.

The winner from peg 17 was Tony Johnson with 62lb 2oz of bream and carp. Second was Graham Wright with an all-carp weight of 41lb 8oz from peg 38 and third Ray Torrington from peg nine with 36lb 5oz of bream and carp.

Tony Johnson.

Anglers through to the next round are Tony Johnson, Neil Speechley, Ian Martin, Brian Johnson, Ray Torrington, Graham Wright and Phil Price.

COCK INN

Cock Inn were over at North View Fishery, Gedney Hill, on Sunday, and getting it right on the day and breaking the 100lb barrier for the first time this summer was Larry Robertson with 100lb 4oz from peg five fishing corn in the margins.

Next came Chris Shortland (97lb 3oz) and Steve Smith (86lb 13oz).

Smith and Danny O’Brien won the pairs event with a combined weight of 135lb.

BUTTONHOLE

The latest Buttonhole Qualifier winner was venue expert Steve Poole. He drew peg 21 and caught 135lb 10oz on the pole with sweetcorn potting in micro pellets over the top.

Poole had already qualified for the final so runner-up Joe Bourn with 77lb 4oz went through.

Third was Matt Arnold with 43lb 8oz.

HAMPTON LAKES

A group of keen anglers led by Nathan Minter have got together and formed an angling club that will look after and manage the lakes at Hampton.

At the weekend they organised a very successful junior angling teach-in.

There is a lot to look forward to over at the Hampton Lakes.