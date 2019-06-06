Three gold medals for Peterborough Police but it should have been four

Three Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters struck gold at the big East Midlands Box Cup in Grantham at the weekend.

Shae Gowler, Imraan Shirazi and Danish Asif all returned triumphant while Alfie Baker was very unlucky to have to settle for a silver medal at an open class tournament featuring 500 boxers from all over the country.

Shae Gowler (13) from Fletton started the gold rush with a well-deserved points win over quality opponent Jaylan Roye from MTK Amateurs in the 38kg final.

Gowler won all three rounds with ease. He worked harder and scored well throughout with accurate combination punching to the head and body.

Shirazi (13) from Bretton claimed his gold medal with an impressive first round stoppage. He had too much skill and power for Ethan Hamilton from the Aldercar and Langley Mill ABC in Derbyshire in the 35kg final and the referee stepped in early to prevent further punishment.

Gold medallist number three was Danish Asif (17) from Peterborough.

He produced an explosive performance to comfortably outpoint experienced opponent Kian Wolfe from Northampton ABC at 64kg.

Wolfe was on the front foot for the whole fight but Asif had the skill and footwork to cope and he landed plenty of quality uppercuts during a confortable points win.

The city club should have had a fourth gold medal but young Baker (12) from Stanground was controversially stopped in the third round by Adian Polis from the Albion ABC in Cambridge at 54kg.

Baker’s dad, Chris Baker, head coach at Peterborough Police ABC, was fuming.

He said: “It was probably the worst refereeing decision I’ve ever seen in the business and I’ve been around for many years.

“It was a premature stoppage that was an embarrassment to the sport - and I’m not just saying that because it was my lad.

“So many other quality coaches and officials in the room said how wrong it was!

“Both lads were exchanging blows, none stronger than the other, and it was shaping up to be a great bout. I’m gutted that this inconsistency is allowed in such a well organised event.”

Another unlucky loser for Peterborough ABC was Ryan Davies (19) from Yaxley who was stopped in the second round against Charlie Hall from York ABC in the 69kg semi-finals after sustaining a nasty cut over his right eye following an accidental clash of head.

At the time of the stoppage Davies was ahead on all the judges’ scorecards. Hall went on to win the event.

There were two other semi-final losses for the Police club.

Ali Raja (14) from Peterborough just lost out on points after three action-packed rounds against Darren McKeown from Hall Green ABC in Birmingham at 57kg. McKeown went on to win the event.

And finally Dom Ciani (16) from Farcet was outpointed after a close 70kg semi-final against current national champion and eventual winner Lyas Smith of the Phoenix ABC in Nottingham.