The week’s juicy T20 action with Bourne and Barnack in action twice, 56-ball ton for Ketton Sports star

Have your say

There are some juicy quarter-final ties in the Stamford Charity Cup tonight (June 3).

Holders Uppingham have a tough game at King’s Keys, while Barnack host Burghley Park and Stamford Town entertain Market Deeping.

Pick of the ties though sees Bourne take on Ketton Sports at the Abbey Lawns. Ashley Rodgers bashed a 56-ball ton for Ketton in their Leicestershire Division Three win over Syston on Saturday (June 1).

Holders Bourne are also in Jaidka Cup action on Wednesday (June 5) when they host Barnack in a must-win game for both sides.

Ramsey entertain Wisbech in another decisive battle.

FIXTURES

Monday, June 3

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

(Quarter-finals): Barnack v Burghley Park, Bourne v Ketton Sports, King’s Keys v Uppingham, Stamford Town v Market Deeping.

Wednesday, June 5

JAIDKA CUP

Group games: Bourne v Barnack, Ramsey v Wisbech Town.