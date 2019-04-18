The Ouse is really great for seven City crews

It was seven up for Peterborough City Rowing Club when they sent 30 crews to compete in the Bedford Spring Fours & Small Boats Head on Sunday.

They raced down the 2000 metre course on the Great Ouse and City also achieved eight second places to go with their seven wins.

Chris Elder and Hayley Shipton won the Mixed Masters double sculls.

The oarsome foursome of Helen Wallace, Bridgitte Lloyd, Gail Parker, Hayley Marsters and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe won the Women’s Masters E coxed fours by a margin of 26 seconds from the home Star Club crew.

The next City success came from the Women’s Band 1 quad of Ilektra Apostolidou, Gemma Singleton, Hayley Shipton and Sarah Smith, who won their event with a time of 7:51.

The crew raced again with Sarah Watson replacing Smith and achieved second place, just one second slower with a time of 7:52.

Shipton won a second medal when she joined Chris Elder to win the Mixed Masters double sculls.

They finished 28 seconds ahead of club colleagues Pete Orme and Illektra Apostolidou.

The other deadly duo of the day were Mike King and George Bushell in the Band 1 Open double sculls. They won their event by 17 seconds ahead of a Bedford crew.

For the junior girls, the promising J14 coxed quad of Grace Niklasson, Lydia Hilton, Lily-Mae Allen, Isabel Jackson and cox Emma Calver won by a clear margin of 20 seconds and there was also a win for the boys J15 coxed quad of Ross Lamont, Finlay Ribbons, Brandon Ingle and Tom Calveley.

The seventh and final Peterborough victory came in the Women’s J18 sculls from Olivia Hutchinson, who fought hard to hold off a Medway Town Rowing Club sculler by four seconds.

Other second places came from : George Nash, George Trafford, Steve Ackerman and James Baile in the Masters C coxed fours; Anita Carter, Sarah Smith, Gail Parker and Hayley Marsters in the Women’s Masters C/D coxed fours; Debbie Downes, Jodi Peggs, Anne Grange and Andrea Becker in the Women’s Masters D coxed quads; Nell Papworth and Lucy Ralphs in the Women’s J16 double sculls; Chris Elder in the Open sculls (Band 4) and Tim Ellis in the Masters D sculls.