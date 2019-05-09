The old ones are the best for Nene Valley Harriers

Nene Valley Harriers’ men were completely dominant in the first fixture of the Eastern Masters Track and Field League at St Ives.

Last year’s silver medallists at the end-of-season finals were complimented by their ladies team who performed well to finish second.

The ladies also made the finals last season just missing out on third place and hope to be among the medals this time round.

World Indoor Masters bronze medallist Dave Brown was unchallenged as he won the Over 35 100m in 11.7 and the 400m in 52.6, while Julian Smith clocked 12.2 for his Over 50 100m win.

Sean Beard was another Over 50 winner with 11.05.00 in the 3,000m.

There were also first places for Over 35s Sean Reidy in the high jump, James Mcdonald in the one mile walk and Simon Achurch in the hammer and javelin.

For the ladies there were Over 35 wins for Gemma Skells in the 100m and for Claire Smith over 400m.

Andrea Jenkins won the hammer with a throw of 35.08m along with the javelin, while Philippa Taylor finished well clear in the Over 50 3,000m in 11.05.00.

Distance runners Nicky Morgan and Louise Alexander joined Skells and Smith for an easy victory in the 4x100m.

Peterborough AC were also in action, and Kay Gibson won the Over 50 400m in 86.1 with Judith Jacobs first in the javelin and triple jump. Jacobs threw the javelin 19.56m and achieved a triple jump distance of 6.65m.

Men’s result: NVH 164pts; Ryston Runners 120pts; West Norfolk 119pts; Hunts AC 111pts; Corby 88pts; Peterborough AC 69pts.

Women’s result: Ryston Runners 150pts; NVH 97pts; Corby 96pts; Peterborough AC 50pts; West Norfolk 40pts; Hunts AC 14pts.