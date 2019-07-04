The boy ‘Dunn’ good, Bosco bashes Belton

What a weekend it was for Robert Dunn.

He cracked a career best 154 not out for Uffington in a 137-run win over Uppingham in Rutland Division Two and followed that with a career-best bowling spell of 4-8.

Alex Birch of Stamford Town takes a catch in a two-wicket win over Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

He had also scored 85 not out for Bourne seconds in a win against Long Sutton in the South Lincs Premier Division, all after recent ‘corrective’ eye surgery!

Tim Bosco claimed the best bowling figures of the week, 7-25 as Spalding thirds beat Belton Park in South Lincs Division Two.

Hunts Division One leaders Orton Park were beaten for just the second time this season as Barnack proved 41 runs too good. Yasir Mirza (54) and Steve Best (51no) pushed Barnack up to 180-9.

PT MERIT TABLE

BATTING

R. Dunn (Uffington) *154

D. Haynes (Wisbech Town) *108

O. Ford (Oundle Town 3rds) *107

B. Purcell (Castor) *104

S. Rajaguru (March Town) *104

V. Matta (Adidda) *100

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *88

J. Newton (Spalding) 78

S. Jarvis (Hunts U15s) 77

J. Bowers (Wisbech Town) 72

A. Qureshi (Nassington) *71

N. Suckling (Alconbury) *70

J. Dee (Hampton) 70

L. Jackson (Wisbech Town 2nds) 70

G. Ali (Falcon) 66

C. Dave (Welby Cavaliers) 65

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) *63

C. Dring (Spalding) 63

R. Barnes (Market Deeping 2nds) 62

M. Bird (Ketton Sports) 61

D. Homer (Benefield) 60

H. Wilkinson-Roberts (Pinchbeck) 60

M. Gill (Spalding 2nds) *59

C. Craig (Oundle) 59

J. Ironmonger (Benefield) 59

A. Rafiq (Lincolnshire) 59

S. Williams (Peterborough Town 2nds) 59

D. Cooper (Castor) 58

R. Harris (Orton Park) 58

K. Medcalf (Peterborough Town 2nds) 58

T. Buck (Wisbech Town 2nds) 55

H. Jarral (Sheikh) 55

D. McClaine (Orton Park 3rds) 54

Y. Mirza (Barnack) 54

J. Manton (Spalding) 53

T. Dixon (Bourne) *52

J. Dalley (Oundle 2nds) 52

L. Jacobs (Castor 2nds) 52

N. Odedra (Bharat Sports) 52

C. Simmons (Stamford Town) 52

S. Best (Barnack) 51

G. Martin (Oundle 2nds) *50

B. Slack (Bourne) 50

M. Tarrant (Uffington) 50

*Denotes not out.

BOWLING

T. Bosco (Spalding 3rds) 7-25

I. Sarfaraz (Adidda) 6-29

A. Coward (Easton-on-the-Hill) 5-18

M. Piagessi (Upwood) 5-18

M. Page (Upwood) 5-22

K. Singh (Peterborough Town) 5-32

K. Jones (Peterborough Town 3rds) 5-34

B. Chapman (March Town) 5-36