Taylor back with a bang at St Albans

There was a strong local presence in Walthamstow on Friday evening for the British Athletics Association 10,000m Championship.

Peterborough-based Edgars Sumskis finished 12th in a time of 30:20.24 while Helpston Harrier Josh Lunn clocked 30:28.55 for 15th place.

Ben Heron of Peterborough AC finished fifth in the B race in a time of 32:25.73. All three athletes set new PBs at the event.

n Brian Corleys made the perfect return from injury by winning the Marham 10k in Norfolk. The Bushfield Jogger won in a time of 35:13.

n Nene Valley and Helpston speedster Philippa Taylor is starting to up the distance after a career-saving achilles operation, and finished runner-up in her first half-marathon of the year.

Taylor clocked 1:26.46 at St Albans on Sunday and was well satisfied saying: “It was my first half-marathon for well over a year and first since the operation on my achilles.

“I ran with a smile on my face, and I’m happy to be back! Not the fastest I’ve run but enough to get me onto a podium!”