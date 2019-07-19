Table-topping Peterborough Town’s unbeaten record under threat from dangerous local rivals

Have your say

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke is delighted with the remorseless pressure his side are putting on the rest of the Northants Premier Division.

The unbeaten city side smashed title challengers Rushden & Higham in rapid time last weekend to maintain a 29-point lead at the top of the table.

Next up are local rivals Oundle Town, a team enjoying a decent season and who possess many potential matchwinners, at Bretton Gate tomorrow (July 20, noon start).

Clarke is expected to return to the side after resting his troublesome knee last weekend as dangerous batsman Josh Smith is away.

“We were very impressive at Rushden,” Clarke stated. “We put them in and the pressure we put on their batsmen was just relentless.

“Mark Edwards and Jamie Smith opened up well with the ball and Danny Mohammed and David Sayer backed them up so well we didn’t need to call on our three spinners.

“Danny is quickly turning into an outstanding all-round cricketer.

“But all the lads are playing to a consistently high standard and we need to keep that up this weekend as Oundle have picked up some good results lately.

“They have some dangerous players, but we have a very good record against them and we’re confident of extending it. We deserve to be top of the table and we intend to stay there.”

Oundle have never beaten Peterborough in the Premier Division.

The match is a straight win/lose game of 50 overs a side.

There’s a clash between the top two in Hunts Division One tomorrow when Orton Park host city rivals Hampton (1pm)

And the top two in Rutland Division One, Barnack and Wisbech, play each other on Sunday (July 21, Barnack, 1pm).

Cambridgeshire entertain Bedfordshire in a Unicorns Championship match at Wisbech Town CC from Sunday (11m starts).

FIXTURES

Saturday, July 20

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Peterborough Town v Oundle Town.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION (Noon) Premier Division: Market Deeping v Boston, Scunthorpe v Bourne.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm)

Division One: March Town v Ramsey, Wisbech Town v Histon.

Division Two: Castor v Blunham, Stamford Town v Waresley, Ufford Park v St Ives & Warboys.

Sunday, July 21

Unicorns Championship

(11am three days) Eastern Division: Cambridgeshire v Bedfordshire (at Wisbech Town CC).

Rutland LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Wisbech Town, Castor v Peterborough Town, Grantham v March Town, King’s Keys v Market Deeping.