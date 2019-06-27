Suryanarayan smashes another ton for Adidda, Hilton-Robinson stars for Orton Park and CAMRA, six of the best for Sawtry’s Bonsall and Burghley Park’s Saunders

Have your say

Raghavendram Suryanarayan smashed his second ton on successive Saturdays as Hunts Division leaders Adidda beat Huntingdon seconds by 112 runs.

Suryanarayanan cracked 13 fours and five sixes in an ainnings of 123 as Adidda piled up 301-8 in 45 overs. Aravind Sundararajan then claimed 5-29 as Huntingdon were dismissed for 189.

Ian Bonsall

Burghley Park made light work of Ickwell’s 208 in Division One as they scorched home by nine wickets in under 33 overs. Openers Michael Hobbiss (97) and Elliott Cooper (81no) did the bulk of the work.

Leaders Orton Park scrambled to a three-wicket win over Upwood with 52 from teenager Sam Jarvis crucial in a low-scoring game.

Mark Saunders claimed 6-13 from seven overs as Burghley Park claimed the bragging rights in the Division Two Stamford derby against Stamford Town. Burghley won by three wickets chasing 154.

James Hilton-Robinson claimed his first ton for CAMRA in a friendly win over Woodland and took five wickets in a Hunts League match for Orton Park thirds.

Ian Bonsall claimed 6-16 as Sawtry beat Kimbolton by 84 runs to record a fourth straight win in Division Four West of the Rutland League.

The top batsmen and bowlers of last weekend...

BATTING

R. Suryanarayanana (Adiida) 121

M. Hammad (Barnack) 104

J. Hilton-Robinson (CAMRA) *103

L. Thomason (Cambs) 103

J. McDougall (Hunts Over 50s) *100

M. Hobbiss (Burghley Park) 97

Josh Smith (Market Deeping) 97

R. Masood (Werrington 2nds) *92

C. Dring (Spalding 2nds) 92

M. Danyaal (Peterborough Town) *85

M. Hodgson (Oundle Town) 85

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) *81

S. Saleem (Peterborough Town 2nds) 79

R. Sayer (Cambs) 75

B. Pyle (March) 74

J. Manton (Spalding) 74

P. Morgan (Bourne) *72

J. Young (Huntingdon) 69

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) *68

L. Dave (Stamford Town) *67

C. Booth (Long Sutton) 66

A. Akhtar (Old Deaconians) 65

A. Birch (Stamford Town) 64

M. Burgess (Sawtry) 64

T. Bentley (Uffington) *63

A. Kamboh (Werrington) 63

G. Cunningham (Uffington) 60

S. Howard (Peterborough Town) 60

R. Ponnom (Adidda) 59

D. Whadock (Bourne 2nds) 59

K. Judd (Market Deeping) 57

J. Bowers (Wisbech Town) 56

G. Ali (Falcon) 55

S. Brahmbhatt (March) 55

J. Hussain (Werrington 2nds) 55

S. Ali (Huntingdon) *54

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *54

T. Hart (Ufford Park) 54

D. Stannard (Wisbech Town) 54

L. Davies (Baston) 53

R. Evans (Castor) 52

S. Jarvis (Orton Park) 52

Josh Smith (Peterborough Town) 51

A. Conyard (March Town) 50

A. Joubert (Baston) 50

*Denotes not out

BOWLING

M. Kidd (Bourne) 7-4

J. Garner (Uffington) 6-10

M. Saunders (Burghley Park) 6-13

I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 6-16

S. Dockerill (Castor) 5-7

R. Masood (Werrington) 5-11

M. Saunders (Ramsey) 5-15

M. Raheel (AK 11) 5-23

R. Ewing (Bharat Sports) 5-24

R. Porter (Castor) 5-24

K. Haynes (Wisbech Town) 5-25

M. Mitchell (Welby Cavaliers) 5-27

A. Sundaranarajan (Adidda) 5-29

G. Green (Easton) 5-32

E. Munson (Long Sutton) 5-35

J. Hilton-Robinson (Orton Park 3rds) 5-38

T. Norman (Oundle Town) 5-38

K. Singh (Peterborough Town 2nds) 5-49