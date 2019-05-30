Sumskis takes local bragging rights

Have your say

A dozen Nene Valley athletes battled the London plane tree pollen on Monday in the Vitality 10,000m.

Surrounded by trees at the start on The Mall, many of the runners coughed and spluttered their way round the central London course, but it was a pair of second claim Harriers who took the local bragging rights.

Edgars Sumskis finished 58th in 31:21 and Michael Channing came home 84th in 31:57.

Duane Tomaselli was the pick of the regular Nene Valley bunch finishing 806th in 38:49 with Sean Beard following him home to just make the top 1,000 with a 39:36 clocking.

Simon Parkes went round in 40:39 while teenager Dexter Bole ran a PB of 40:58.

Barry Warne clocked 42:46 and joined Beard in the top 50 of their respective age groups.

Paul Parkin and Yvonne Scarrott were two of the worst hay-fever sufferers and were disappointed with their times of just over 45 minutes, though former Cambridgeshire Road League winner Scarrott had the consolation of being the 25th Over 50 home.

David Marr clocked a new best time of 45:49 with Karolina Gladwell going round in 46:45.

Peterborough AC’s James Sadlier enjoyed a fine run dipping under 36 minutes over the distance for the first time as he clocked 38:55 for 387th place.

Sadlier was then seen live on TV as he inadvertently bombed race winner Mo Farah’s post race interview complete with his trademark broad grin!

NVH finishers:

806 Duane Tomaselli 38:49

955 Sean Beard 39:36

1220 Simon Parkes 40:39

1293 Dexter Bole 40:58

1792 Barry Warne 42:46

1889 Russell Dowers 43:01

2564 Paul Parkin 45:01

2693 Yvonne Scarrott 45:28

2900 David Marr 45:49

3217 Karolina Gladwell 46:45

6658 Liz Fell 55:44

14092 Daniella Kempson 1:12.17

ON TRACK IN BELGIUM

Local speedsters Lloyd Kempson and Josh Lunn travelled to Belgium at the weekend to take part in a big track meeting.

Both athletes ran the 5,000m with Kempson running a new personal best of 14:31 while Lunn recorded a season’s best time of 14:54.

EDINBURGH MARATHON

Peterborough AC were represented at the weekend’s Edinburgh Marathon.

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough followed up on her Stateside run at the Boston Marathon with a 3:42:26 clocking in windy conditions over the last eight miles.

Eye Community Runner Alison Dunphy, who is a member of Peterborough AC for track and field and who trains with the club, clocked an eight-minute PB with 3:52:12.