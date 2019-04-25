Summers seizes his chance to star for the Panthers

Reserve star Aaron Summers is delighted to have seized his Panthers chance.

The city club turned to the Australian racer on the eve of the season after the shock departure of former British champion Craig Cook.

Summers has piled up 36+2 points in his five outings for Panthers so far and has seen an initial short-team deal turn into a permanent stay.

The 31 year-old’s best display yet came on Easter Monday when he contributed a top-scoring 10+1 haul in a 45-45 derby draw against King’s Lynn at the East of England Arena.

“A few things didn’t go our way and it was a shame we didn’t get the win, but it was obviously nice for me to top score,” said Summers.

“It was great to get the call from Peterborough just before the season started and I’m really pleased with my efforts so far.

“I think I’ve proved I was worth the punt and hopefully I can keep scoring well and continue to make progress.

“The Showground track is a bit different to what it used to be and it’s getting better all the time.

“It’s so much smoother and safer which means we don’t have to worry about someone coming unstuck and wiping us out!

“We’ve got a few guys struggling a little bit but we know that no-one will be able to touch us if we can all hit form on the same night.

“The spirit here is very good and that’s key to a good team.

“All the boys are helping each other out where possible and everyone has a good laugh in the group chat.”

Summers, who is based near Berwick, where he rides in the SGB Championship, certainly isn’t the only talented racer in his family.

His eldest son, Senna, finished third in the World Minibike Championships at Scunthorpe over the Easter weekend.

The 14 year-old, who was world champion in his age group back in 2017, again impressed with his younger brother, Oakley (7) also taking part.

Summers added: “It’s been a busy few days with my boys riding and it was great to see Senna finish third in the world on Sunday.

“Both of my boys keep hounding me because they want to have a go at speedway, but I think a few things need to change in the sport before I’d let them do it.

“I did just pick up a bike for Senna to have a practice on, though, and we’ve got a training track about 20 minutes from our house which I help out at.”