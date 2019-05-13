Stamford Charity Cup ties open the week’s T20 action

Have your say

The local T20 season starts tonight (May 13) with three first round matches in the Stamford Charity Cup (6pm).

Ufford Park host last season’s losing finalists Stamford Town, while Market Deeping and Castor entertain Nassington and Barnack respectively.

Holders Bourne have a bye into the quarter-final when they will take on Ketton Sports at the Abbey Lawns (June 3).

The Jaidka Cup kicks off on Wednesday (May 15), but without Market Deeping who have withdrawn.

Barnack take on King’s Keys and Wisbech are at home to Falcon in a competition to be played under the same rules as the ECB’s controversial Hundred competition.

FIXTURES

Monday, May 13

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

First round: Ufford Park v Stamford Town, Market Deeping v Nassington, Castor v Barnack.

Wednesday, May 15

JAIDKA CUP

Group Two: Barnack v King’s Keys.

Group Three: Wisbech v Falcon.