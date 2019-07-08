Stamford Charity Cup final on Monday night

Have your say

Market Deeping and Uppingham Town clash in the final of the Stamford Charity Cup T20 competition at Stamford Town CC tonight (July 8, 7pm).

Deeping have hit some rich form in recent weeks with Sri Lankan leg spinner Sachithra Perera all-rounder James Hook and wicket-keeper Sam Malton among those to impress.

There’s also a Stamford KO Shield semi-final tonight between Burghley Park and Castor.

Deeping and Uppingham clash again in the semi-final of that competition on July 15 with the final scheduled for July 22.