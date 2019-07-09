Sri Lankan star sets up T20 Cup Final win for Market Deeping, semi-final success for Castor, Rutland League games can be postponed if England reach the World Cup Final

A terrific spell of leg-spin bowling from Sri Lankan star Sachithra Perera set up a convincing win for Market Deeping over Uppingham Town in the Stamford Charity Cup Final last night (July 8).

Perera was largely unplayable taking 4-12 from his four overs as Uppingham limped to 106-9 in their 20 overs.

And that total was made to look inadequate by rapid innings of 42 from opener Josh Smith and 30 from Ali Sharp as Deeping won by six wickets with six overs to spare.

The teams meet again in the semi-final of the Stamford Charity Cup next Monday (July 15) when the winners will take on Castor on July 22.

Castor eased past Burghley Park by seven wickets in a semi-final last night after dismissing their hosts for 101. Ross Porter (3-11) did most of the damage.

Rutland League clubs have been give the option of postponing their scheduled fixtures this Sunday (July 14) if England reach the World Cup Final by beating Australia in Thursday’s semi-final at Edgbaston.

Both clubs must agree for the postponement to be permitted.

RESULTS

Monday, July 8

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP FINAL

MARKET DEEPIng beat UPPINGHAM TOWN by 6 wkts

Uppingham 106-9 (S. Hodson 32, S. Perera 4-12, A. Sharp 2-15, J. Hook 2-27)

Market Deeping 110-4 (J. Smith 42, A. Sharp 30)

STAMFORD KO SHIELD SEMI FINAL

BURGHLEY PARK lost to CASTOR by 7 wkts

Burghley Park 100 (R. Porter 3-11, R. Evans 2-9)

Castor 104-3 (B. Purcell 31, M. Papworth 27no, S. Biggs 2-22).