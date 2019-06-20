Southern comfort as PAC dominate their home meeting

Peterborough Athletic Club certainly made home advantage count when they hosted a Southern League Division Three North meeting at the Embankment on Saturday.

They dominated throughout the afternoon to comfortably win the match by a considerable margin after 21 of their 24-strong team managed to hit a winning note.

Patryk Szpryngiel storms home first in the 400m for PAC.

Many of them achieved more than one victory and there were personal bests galore as athletes refused to let the wind and rain dampen their enthusiasm.

Veteran Stacy McGivern managed a hat-trick of first places in the senior ladies competition and there were doubles for Sarah Caskey, Molly Fletcher, Harriet Fenton-Lake, Laura Whitton and Louise Chance.

Fletcher had an exceptional day, picking up personal bests as well in the 200m (27.48) and 400m (64.65) and a season’s best in the pole vault (1.70m).

Middle distance guru Whitton cruised to victory in the 800m in a new PB of 2.24.98 and won the B string high jump in 1.45m.

Andy Suter and Benji Davies dominated the 1500m.

Also earning valuable points for the team was the ever dependable Caskey. She won the B string 3,000m in a season’s best 10.56.84 and the 1500m A race in 5.14.19 and finished the day with a second place in the 2,000m steeplechase.

Chloe Finlay showed her class in the 3000m A race winning in a personal best of 10.43.76.

For the PAC senior men it was just one win after another.

Bryce Tshabalala celebrated a sprint double with a new PB in the 200m of 24.75 and in the 400m A race Patryk Szpryngiel stormed to victory with a PB of 53.24.

Andy Suter and Benji Davies battled it out in the 1500m with the more experienced Suter winning in an outstanding time of 4.13.67. Davies won the B string in a PB of 4.15.89.

Out in the field events, Luke and Dylan Phillips were busy raking in a stack of points.

They both won two events and each claimed a second place as well. Luke set two new PBs and Dylan one.

PAC also romped to impressive victories in all four of the relay races

PAC results:

Senior Men

100m: A 1 Lewis Davey 11.33; B 1 Bryce Tshabalala 12.09.

200m: A 1 Bryce Tshabalala 24.75 (PB).

400m: A 1 Patryk Szpryngiel 53.24 (PB); B 3 Matthew Dalton 57.74.

1500m: A1 Andy Suter 4:13.67; B 1 Benji Davies 4:15.89 (PB).

5000m: A 3 Simon Fell 16:39.32; B 1 James Whitehead 16:50.31.

4x100m: 1 PAC 47.12.

4x400m: 1 PAC 3:41.15.

High Jump: A 1 Luke Phillips 1.70 (PB); B 2 Dylan Phillips 1.40.

Pole Vault: A 3 Matthew Dalton 2.25; B 1 Luke Phillips 1.60 (PB).

Long Jump: A 2 Luke Phillips 5.38; B 1 Dylan Phillips 5.20.

Triple Jump: A 1 Nathaniel Amaoade 12.80; B 1 Dylan Phillips 10.61 (PB).

Shot: A 1 Adam Jackson 9.96; B 1 Lewis Davey 9.17 (PB).

Senior Women

100m: A 1 Harriet Fenton-Lake 13.20; B 1 Louise Chance 14.59.

200m: A 1 Megan Sims 26.51; B 1 Molly Fletcher 27.48 (PB).

400m: A 2 Megan Sims 60.83; B 1 Molly Fletcher 64.65 (PB).

800m: A 1 Laura Whitton 2:24.98 (PB); B 2 Tamsin Wallings 3:26.40.

1500m: A 1 Sarah Caskey 5:14.19; B 2 Tilda Guest 6:08.41.

3000m: A 1 Chloe Finlay 10:43.76 (PB); B 1 Sarah Caskey 10:56.84.

2000m Steeplechase: A 2 Sarah Caskey 8:24.91.

4x100m: 1 PAC 54.48.

4x400m: 1 PAC 4:25.27.

High Jump: A 2 Jamelia Henson 1.50; B 1 Laura Whitton 1.45.

Pole Vault: A 2 Molly Fletcher 1.70; B 1 Louise Chance 1.20 (PB).

Long Jump: A 1 Stacy McGivern 5.01; B 1 Jessica Dixon Walker 4.68.

Triple Jump: A 1 Jamelia Henson 9.89; B 1 Stacy McGivern 9.80.

Shot: A 1 Harriet Fenton-Lake 9.67; B 1 Stacy McGivern 8.08.