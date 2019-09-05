Six for Susters in Peterborough Phantoms hit sweet 16 against MK

Martins Susters scored six goals as the Peterborough Phantoms began their preparations for the NIHL National League with a 16-0 ‘challenge’ win over lower level MK Thunder at Planet Ice last night (September 4).

Susters opened the Phantoms account for the season before James Ferrara, Glenn Billing and Ales Padelek added further goals to send the Phantoms into the first period break four goals ahead.

Susters scored again just over a minute into the second period, before Nathan Pollard notched a short-handed goal just a couple of minutes later.

Billing added his second goal after an assist from Taylor Romeo before Susters completed his hat-trick with 30:02 played.

Former Nottingham Lions defenceman, Joe Gretton, added Phantoms ninth goal on his debut for the club, with a good finish from the point.

Susters struck twice more before the end of the second period to make the score 11-0 after 40 minutes.

Susters completed his double hat-trick early in the third period, before 17-year-old Ross Clarke scored his first goal of the year.

Glenn Billing then took a pass from Padelek to complete his hat-trick with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Pollard notched his second of the night after good work from his brother Conor to gain the zone and play a drop pass to Weldon. Weldon put the puck on the doorstep forPollard and he made no mistake with the finish.

Phantons have a tougher challenge this weekend when taking on fellow treble-winners from last season Hull Pirates at home on Saturday (September 7, 7pm) and away on Sunday.